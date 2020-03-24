numbers are most likely calculated by looking at needs, size of market, etc. In most cases these stimulus are funds . They are money to be put in a box and taken as needed. Not all might be used.

a lot of funds are targeted and not given directly as cash to people. In any case, people won't be spending the money as crazy, partly because there is little on which to spend it (no eat out, no holidays). Plus all the uncertainty about how long this will last make people averse to spend it. Wage costs are low and partly subsidized too so firms won't increase prices.