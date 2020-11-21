$\begingroup$

Suppose there is a 4-people country: there is Jill, Sam, Bob and Kate, and each of them has \$25. The money supply of this country is \$100, and the value of all the goods produced is too \$100 (the only thing they produce in this country is bananas). By the end of the year the economy has gained additional \$100 to money supply, but only produced \$20 worth of bananas. The money obviously dropped in value, because there are \$200 backed only by $120 worth of goods. The problem arises when we step away from this overly simplistic "model" to the real economy with billions of bananas, millions of cars and thousands of houses produced annually as well as trillions of dollars of the money supply.

My question is: how exactly more money in the economy means higher prices? Is it because having more cash on hands encourages people to spend more money on things and thus increasing the demand for these things?

I'm not an economist, so, please, bear with me.

Thank you in advance!