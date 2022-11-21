Is the government putting a 20% tax on dividends equivalent to the government owning 20% of the company?

1
$\begingroup$

This question is about an answer user253751 wrote to one of my questions on Politics SE.

Consider a country where a government puts a 20% tax on oil and gas profits. Consider a different country where a government owns 20% of all oil and gas companies. There is no real difference - both governments are getting 20% of oil and gas profits, against the will of the customers (who would like the price to be 20% cheaper) and other shareholders (who would like the price to stay the same but their share of the profit to be 20% higher).

I do not understand this because it seems trivially obvious that the two situations are different. In the former situation where the government puts a 20% tax on oil and gas profits, the company makes less profits and all its shareholders receive a lower dividend. In the latter situation where the government owns 20% of the company, the company's profits remain the same and everyone receives the same dividend.

Concretely, suppose the float is 1 million shares, and the company makes $1 million which it pays in dividends.

  • In the first situation, the company makes \$800k, so each shareholder gets \$0.80 per share.
  • In the second situation, each shareholder gets \$1 per share, of which the government gets \$200k.

After a long discussion in the comments there it doesn't feel like user253751 and I are understanding each other, so I'm posing the question here instead: is there a real difference between the two?

Improve this question
$\endgroup$
11
  • $\begingroup$ In the second situation, how much do the shareholders get minus the government? $\endgroup$
    – user253751
    59 mins ago
  • $\begingroup$ If every shareholder owned one share, in the second situation you'd have 800k shareholders while in the first situation you'd have a million of them. Why does it matter? $\endgroup$
    – Allure
    55 mins ago
  • $\begingroup$ why would every shareholder own one share? $\endgroup$
    – user253751
    54 mins ago
  • $\begingroup$ You could own a different number of shares, sure. If every shareholder owned two shares, then you'd have 400k shareholders in the first situation and 500k shareholders in the second. Why does it matter? $\endgroup$
    – Allure
    53 mins ago
  • $\begingroup$ is there any relationship between the number of shares and the number of shareholders? if the company had 100 trillion shares would it have 100 trillion shareholders? $\endgroup$
    – user253751
    53 mins ago

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
0
$\begingroup$

Is the government putting a 20% tax on dividends equivalent to the government owning 20% of the company?

No, stock ownership entitles owner control over decision making in the company (via voting on CEO, board of directors etc). So trivially, 20% tax on dividends is not equivalent to government owning 20% of a company.

In addition, a there is also a difference since stock is an asset and thus wealth. If government owns 20% of a stock of a company and so gets 20% of dividends, the said government has both wealth equal to the value of 20% of a company and income equal to the 20% of dividends, whereas dividend tax only gives government income. So for example if the company has value 100 and dividends are 10, then government that owns 20% of company will have 20 wealth and 2 dividend income, whereas if government levies 20% dividend tax it has 2 tax revenue and no wealth.

The difference however does not come from after tax EPS. You are right to say that when government owns the company in your example after tax EPS is 1 and when there is tax after tax EPS is 0.8. This in itself is semantic difference since in both scenarios government has 0.2 income and private shareholders have 0.8 income.

The actual economic difference comes from extra control of the company and additional wealth, not income.

$\endgroup$

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.