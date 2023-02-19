$\begingroup$

I know if the Fed continues to increase the Fed Fund Rate, inflation eventually goes down. But what if the Fed stops hiking the current Fed Fund Rate, how does it affect current inflation rate if the current Fed Fund Rate stays constant? In other words, does prolonging the current Fed Fund Rate (no change for a longer period of time) have an increasing, constant, or decreasing effect on the current inflation rate?